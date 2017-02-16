NYPD warns of ‘friend needs bail money’ scam in Clinton Hill

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — The NYPD is warning the public of a scam after a woman was robbed of several thousand dollars in Brooklyn last October.

The 66-year-old told police she received a phone call from who she thought was her friend around 3:20 p.m. on her home phone in the area of Clinton Avenue and Lafayette Avenue.

The individual told her that he was under arrest and asked her for $9,500 in cash for bail.

After the woman agreed, a man arrived in a green four-door sedan and collected the money from her. When that man left, the victim received another call asking for more money.

She became suspicious and called her friend directly, discovering that he had not been arrested.

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old, slim build, short “Afro” styled hair, dark complexion, no facial hair and a dark birthmark on the left side of his face.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.