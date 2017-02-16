New Jersey police officer charged with beating girlfriend

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey police officer has been arrested on charges he attacked his girlfriend, causing a collapsed lung.

Forty-four-year-old Dayton Brown, an Atlantic City police officer, was arrested on Valentine’s Day and charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators say they received a call from a concerned citizen claiming a woman had been assaulted by her boyfriend and was being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The caller identified the attacker as Brown.

The Atlantic City Police Department and the Galloway Township Police Department investigated the incident and arrested Brown, a 10 year veteran of the force. He is suspended without pay. Brown’s girlfriend has not been identified by police.

No attorney information was available.

Brown was sued in 2014 by a woman who claimed he choked her and slammed her head against a wall at a casino. That case was settled and he was never charged.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.