New Jersey archdiocese reverses decision, lets girls back on basketball team

NEWARK, N.J. — Girls have been allowed to rejoin a coed basketball team days after the Archdiocese of Newark said boys and girls shouldn’t be allowed on the team together.

“We want the children to play for the very reasons CYO sports leagues were established: to provide a source of both recreation and reaffirmation of our Christian faith,” Cardinal Joseph Tobin said.

The basketball team at St. John the Apostle Parish School was made up of nine boys and two girls until two weeks ago when league officials noted that coed teams were prohibited under middle school rules.

Officials said the team, which had already played 10 games this season, would have to forfeit those games.

The players decided unanimously they would rather forfeit the rest of their season than continue playing without the girls who were part of the team.

The St. John’s Chargers were sitting in third place in their division going into Friday night’s game and would still have been allowed to compete in the league playoffs, but only if the girls did not play, the parent said.