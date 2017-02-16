Mother accused of biting child while allegedly on drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA — A young mom from Oklahoma could potentially spend her life behind bars after being accused of biting one of her children.

According to police, 18-year-old Kiarah Beard was taken into custody after a child welfare investigator says Beard appeared to be under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, and was found wandering around the Elm Terrace Apartments in Duncan.

An affidavit obtained by the Lawton Constitution says that Beard reportedly admitted to using various drugs including cocaine and meth in front of her 19- and 7-month-old daughters.

Child welfare investigators also had found the children hadn't eaten in days and were often left by themselves.

When asked about alleged bite marks on one of the little girl's cheeks, authorities said that Beard admitted to biting her daughter intentionally over a period of time and according to Lawton Constitution said she fed the girls sugar water to "make them fat like food."

The children have been placed with their grandmother.

Beard was charged with felony counts of child neglect and child abuse by injury and is in jail on $150,000 bond.

She could face life behind bars.