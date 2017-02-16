Mom testifies at trial of man accused of killing infant

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The mother of a 7-month-old found dead in the Connecticut River has testified about the troubled relationship she had with the boy’s father.

The trial for Tony Moreno is underway on charges that he threw the boy from a 90-foot-high bridge into the river. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and risk of injury to a child.

His ex-girlfriend, Adrianne Oyola, testified Wednesday that her relationship with Moreno took a turn when she refused his marriage proposal in June 2015. The two were working out a custody agreement for their child, Aaden, when he was found dead the following month.

Moreno told Oyola in a series of angry texts Aaden was dead in the moments before police officers arrived and saw Moreno himself jump into the river from the bridge.