Man tries to return 1948 wedding ring found in LIRR parking lot

ROSLYN, N.Y. — One man is determined to find the owner of a lost gold wedding ring.

The ring, which has an inscription and a date from 1948 inside, was found in the Roslyn Long Island Rail Road station parking lot on Jan. 29.

Joel Landstein had just celebrated his son’s birthday. They were dropping the son’s girlfriend off at the train station when Joel’s son noticed the glint of the ring by his foot.

They brought the ring home with them, but didn’t know what to do with it. Landstein could tell there was an inscription inside, but no one could read it.

A few days later, Landstein dug out a magnifying lens and was able to read the inscription on the ring. He drafted up a few posters and asked for help finding its owner.

“There’s an inscription and date on the inside,” Landstein wrote on Facebook. “The year is 1948 so it must have some great history and memories that go with it. I would like to get this ring back to the family that lost it.”

Landstein hopes to return the ring to its owner. Anyone who knows the rest of the inscription should call him.

40.799823 -73.650962