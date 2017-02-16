Man found dead with zip-ties around neck inside TriBeCa jewelry store

TRIBECA, Manhattan – A man, 43, was found dead with zip-ties around his neck inside his TriBeCa jewelry store Wednesday evening, NYPD sources said.

The grisly discovery was made around 6 p.m. at the family-owned World of Gold N Diamond on the corner of Church and Duane streets, police said.

Police went to the cash-for-gold shop after the victim’s brother had not seen him for two days and reported him as missing, according to cops.

Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Omid Gholian inside the facility bathroom with two zip-ties around his neck and blood on the floor, sources said. EMS responded to the location and pronounced him dead at the scene.

While the cause has yet to be determined by the medical examiner, investigators believe the death was not natural.

No word if there was anything stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.