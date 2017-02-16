Jets’ Darrelle Revis to face assault charges after getting into altercation in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is expected to face assault charges after getting into an altercation in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Revis is accused of punching two men when he was walking in the streets of Pittsburgh around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

The altercation started when a man, 22, approached the football player and asked if he was Darrelle Revis, according to Pittsburgh Department of Safety. When Revis said yes, the man allegedly pulled out his cellphone and started recording and following him.

Revis took the man’s cellphone and tried to delete the video before tossing it on the road, the Department of Safety said.

Revis then got into a verbal argument with the man and another 21-year-old who was helping the man get his cellphone back.

The two men told police they were punched and the next thing they remember was talking to police. Witnesses also told officers the men were unconscious for about 10 minutes, the Department of Safety reported.

Revis is expected to face charges that include robbery, making terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.