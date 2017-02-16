× Immigration agents in New York detain 30 people over 2 days

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Immigration officers in western New York have detained 30 people accused of being in the country illegally.

Among those detailed this week is a convicted sex offender who had previously been deported.

The sex offender was among seven men from Mexico and Honduras detained by Border Patrol agents on Grand Island, north of Buffalo, on Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday.

A day earlier, 23 people were arrested in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg.

Authorities say the previously deported man was from Mexico and had been convicted in North Carolina in 2008.

Federal agents say the arrests in Hamburg grew out of the detention earlier this year of 16 people suspected of being in the country without legal permission. They are from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua and Brazil.