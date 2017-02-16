Horse meat, genitals hidden in juice boxes seized by agents at airport

CHANTILLY, Va. — Forty-two pounds of horse meat, including 13 pounds of horse genitals, were seized from two women arriving from Mongolia at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia last month.

The horse meat was hidden in juice boxes, according to a release by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. One of the women said the horse genitals were for medicinal purposes.

Then two women arrived from Mongolia on January 29.

Neither woman was criminally charged.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists have seen some really unusual things in traveler baggage at Dulles International Airport over the years — from charred full monkeys, to voodoo ceremony tools, to cocaine concealed inside the cavity of fully cooked chickens, to live sea horses and giant African land snails.

Along with the horse meat, agents also seized three liters of yak milk was also seized and incinerated.

CBP says horse meat is prohibited from entering the U.S. without an official certification due to fears of foot-and-mouth disease.

Travelers often bring with them food products from their countries that is normal to their cultures, the release stated, however, some items are prohibited from the United States and CBP will seize those products upon arrival.

CBP encourages all travelers to learn what they can and cannot bring into the United States at CBP’s Travel website.

“Safeguarding America’s agriculture industries, and by extension our nation’s economy, remains an enforcement priority for Customs and Border Protection. It is a mission that we take very seriously,” said Casey Owen Durst, CBP’s Field Operations Director in Baltimore, the agency’s operational commander in the mid-Atlantic region.