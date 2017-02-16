Hillary Clinton: Designer de La Renta inspired immigrants

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton has praised Oscar de la Renta as an inspiration to striving immigrants like himself at an event honoring the late fashion designer with a series of commemorative stamps.

Clinton noted that the Dominican-born de la Renta, who died in Oct. 2014 of complications from cancer, was an immigrant.

“And aren’t we proud and grateful that he was?”

Clinton joined former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Vogue editor Anna Wintour at a Manhattan ceremony Thursday. Stamps featuring de la Renta and his designs were unveiled.

“What a fitting person to be chosen by our U.S. Postal Service,” Clinton said. “It’s choice of this immigrant, who did so much for our country, his country, truly is what it means when we say ‘USA forever.’ Who we are, what we stand for and let there be many, many more immigrants with the love of America that Oscar de la Renta exemplified every single day.”

Clinton did not reference Trump directly in her speech. Trump has vowed to restrict immigration through measures including building a wall along the Mexican border.

Thursday also marks a nationwide action called “A Day Without Immigrants,” illustrating immigrants’ contributions to the U.S. economy and way of life.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.