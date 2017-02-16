Here are the best products of the year

Product of the Year, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, announced the 2017 Award winners on Thursday, Feb 9.

Winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative survey conducted by research partner Kantar TNS, a global leader in consumer research.

The distinctive red Product of the Year logo placed on packages and in advertising helps winners stand out to consumers. Research shows that 44 percent of consumers are more likely to purchase a product recommended by shoppers just like them.

Established 30 years ago, Product of the Year currently operates in 38 countries.

SELECT 2017 WINNERS:

Kleenex Facial Cleansing, Exfoliating Cushions (Skin Care Winner)

– Exclusive combination of dual-sided, multilayered fabrics and a gentle built in cleanser that exfoliates and polishes skin

– Water-activated cushions massage and exfoliate for smoother looking skin

– Hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested for all skin types

Sensodyne True White (Oral Care Winner)

– Combines sensitivity relief and whitening

– Has a low-abrasion formula, that is10x less abrasive than many leading whitening toothpastes

– Instead of scrubbing away stains like most whitening toothpastes, it gently lifts them from the surface of teeth while providing active stain protection

Werther’s Original Soft Caramels (Sugar Confections Winner)

– Discover the softer side of Werther’s Original with the indulgent Soft Caramels!

– Made with real butter and fresh cream and are Werther’s softest caramels ever

Tide purclean (Liquid Laundry Winner)

– The first bio-based liquid laundry detergent with the cleaning power of Tide

– Provides outstanding stain removal, whiteness, color care and cleans well in energy-saving cold water

– 65% bio-based as certified by the USDA BioPreferred Program

– Free of dyes, chlorine, phosphates and optical brighteners and is produced with 100% renewable wind power electricity at a site that sends 0 manufacturing waste to landfill

Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency Wiper Blades (Car Care Winner)

– Innovative 2-in-1 wipers treat your windshield with a water repelling coating

– When you turn them off, the water repellency keeps working so water beads up and rolls away for ultimate in driving visibility