Cursive writing set to come back to NYC schools

NEW YORK — New York City has signed cursive writing back into its curriculum.

Chancellor Carmen Fariña committed to bringing the style of handwriting back to New York City public schools, according to Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis (R, SI).

“It is very unfortunate that there is a generation of students who did not learn to write and read cursive, but today we have been assured that this wrong has been corrected,” Malliotakis said.

Knowledge of cursive allows students to read historic documents like the Declaration of Independence, Malliotakis said. The Assembly woman also believes the skill is vital for students to learn cursive so they can sign legal documents and checks.

A Department of Education handbook on teaching cursive writing recommends the skill be taught in third grade with continued instruction in the fourth grade.

However, in recent years, many have said that cursive writing is too outdated to be taught in schools.

PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.