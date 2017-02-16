Cop fires shot during confrontation at Queens housing complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - Police have arrested a man after an officer fired a shot while responding to a disturbance in a New York City public housing building.

New York Police Department officials say they received a call around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday reporting people fighting and using drugs in a public housing development in Queens. Officials say officers found three suspects holding guns in a stairwell when they arrived.

Police say they told the men not to move. Officials say one officer then fired a shot after one of the suspects holding a firearm turned toward the cops.

Police say the round didn't strike anyone.

Police arrested one suspect at the scene. Investigators say the two other suspects fled and haven't been found. Police say two imitation handguns were confiscated.