Chef Ragan cooks up dish that’ll feed the entire family

White Bean Chicken Chili
Ingredients
1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 cans (14 ounces each) chicken broth
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1-1/2 teaspoon ancho chile pepper
1 tablespoons sea salt
3 cans great northern beans, drained, divided
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
8oz sour cream
4 strips of cooked bacon; crumbled
Directions
In a Dutch oven or large pot over medium heat, cook chicken and onion in oil until lightly browned and onions are translucent. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the broth, chilies, ancho chile pepper, cumin, oregano and ; bring to a boil. Add salt to taste. Reduce heat to low. Add beans to sauce. Simmer for 20-30 minutes. Stir in heavy whipping cream and sour cream. Top each serving with crumbled bacon and a dollop of sour cream.