Chef Ragan cooks up dish that’ll feed the entire family

White Bean Chicken Chili

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cans (14 ounces each) chicken broth

1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1-1/2 teaspoon ancho chile pepper

1 tablespoons sea salt

3 cans great northern beans, drained, divided

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

8oz sour cream

4 strips of cooked bacon; crumbled

Directions

In a Dutch oven or large pot over medium heat, cook chicken and onion in oil until lightly browned and onions are translucent. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the broth, chilies, ancho chile pepper, cumin, oregano and ; bring to a boil. Add salt to taste. Reduce heat to low. Add beans to sauce. Simmer for 20-30 minutes. Stir in heavy whipping cream and sour cream. Top each serving with crumbled bacon and a dollop of sour cream.