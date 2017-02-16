Britax recalls 676,000 strollers due to fall hazard

Hundreds of thousands of strollers made by Britax are being recalled after dozens of children were hurt when the car seats suddenly detached from the stroller and fell, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground. In those instances, 26 children were hurt, suffering injuries that included scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to their head.

Some 676,000 strollers are being recalled that used with a car travel system with a car seat carrier attached. The recalled models are Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers, the CPSC said.

In addition to the nearly 700,000 faulty strollers in the U.S., about 36,400 were sold in Canada and another 4,600 were sold in Mexico.

The strollers sold for between $250 and $470 from May 2011 through Febuary 2017 at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and other stores nationwide, plus online at Amazon.com, albeebaby.com, buybuybaby.com, diapers.com and ToysRUs.com.

The recalled strollers are marked with the following model numbers:

B-Agile

S01298600, S01298700, S01635200, S02063600, S02063700, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04145000, S04183700, S04183800, S04184000, S04281200, S04281300, S04402800, S04437700, S04628500, S04884200, S04884300, S04884400, S04884500, S04975600, S04978900, S05060600, S05260200, S05511600, S05511700, S865800, S865900, S874300, S874400, S874500, S877200, S890100, S896000, S896200, S896600, S907200, S907300, S907400, S907500, S907600, S910200, S910300, S910400, S910500, S912300, S914300, S914500, S914700, S914900, S915200, S915400, S917400, S921800, S921900, S923700, U341763, U341764, U341782, U341783, U341825, U341826, U341828, U341X82, U34X782, U361763, U361818, U361819, U361825, U391875, U451835, U451837, U451841, U461763, U461764, U461782, U461783, U461825, U461826, U461828, U471818, U471819, U491842, U491843, U491844, U491908, U491909, U491910, U511875, U511877, U551835, U551837, U551841, U551861, U551862, U551863, U551864, U551865, U551905, U551906, U691878, U691879, U691881, U691882, U691884, U691904, U691905, U721895, U721896

BOB Motion