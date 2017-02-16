Bridgegate complaint against Gov. Christie can proceed, judge rules

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A New Jersey judge says a criminal complaint against Republican Gov. Chris Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal in 2013 can go forward.

Municipal Court Judge Roy McGeady announced his ruling Thursday in a complaint that accuses the governor of failing to stop subordinates from purposely creating traffic jams to punish a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse him.

Christie spokesman Brian Murray says that the judge ignored an earlier decision that finding probable cause was flawed.

McGeady quoted from testimony from the federal trial of two former Christie aides before ruling there was probable cause to believe Christie knew the lane reductions were more than just a routine traffic study.

Christie has denied knowledge of the scheme while it was ongoing.

A March 10 date has been set for Christie to answer the criminal summons, though it’s unclear if he will have to appear in person.