Brewery offers paid ‘paw-ternity’ leave to employees with new dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Scottish brewery doesn't want their employees to have a "ruff" time taking care of their dogs when becoming new pet owners, so they launched a "paw-ternity" program.

The program allows new pet owners a paid week off to spend with their four-legged family members, whether they have new puppies or are resettling rescue dogs.

Once that week is over, employees can bring in their new pets to work to help avoid separation anxiety that can occur with some dogs.

BrewDog headquarters abroad host about 50 regular office dogs and most of its bars are dog-friendly too, the company said. BrewDog's first U.S. taproom in Columbus, Ohio is also opening on Feb. 20.

The programs applies to employees worldwide.