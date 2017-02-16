Ashleigh Murray makes her silver screen debut on The CW’s ‘Riverdale’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ashleigh Murray made her silver screen debut as Josie McCoy of Josie and the Pussycats in The CW’s much-talked-about show “Riverdale,”an eerie and modernized take on Archie Comics.

Despite being based on characters from the 76-year-old Archie Comic mythos, it’s far from the wholesome comics your parents used to read. Filled with sex, lies and murder mysteries, the teen drama series undergoes a dark transformation to portray the classic comic book characters.

In addition to “Riverdale,” Murray can also be seen starring opposite of Tim Blake Nelson in Netflix’s “Diedra and Laney Rob A Train” which is slated to be released next month.