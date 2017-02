Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lights. Cameras. Crocodiles.

Animal Planet will premier this Saturday an 8-episode "docu-series" shot last summer at the Bronx Zoo.

It offers a first-ever behind the scenes look at the animals and the employees who care for them.

"The Zoo" airs at 10 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Patrice Andrews, General Manager of Animal Planet, says she doesn't call it a "reality show."