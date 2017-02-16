A month into presidency, Trump prepares for a campaign rally

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally Saturday in politically strategic Florida — 1,354 days before Election Day 2020.

The unusually early politicking follows a pattern: Trump filed his paperwork for re-election on Inauguration Day last month.

By comparison, President Barack Obama didn’t make his re-election bid official with the Federal Election Commission until April 2011.

Huge rallies were the hallmark of Trump’s presidential campaign. He continued to do them, although with smaller crowds, throughout the early part of his transition, during what he called a “thank you” tour.

The Florida event will be his first such one as president.

The White House and Trump’s campaign aren’t answering questions about why the political event is taking place or who’s paying for it.