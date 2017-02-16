5 New York siblings missing since August found OK, parents in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Authorities say five young siblings from Rochester who had been missing for six months have been found safe and their parents are in custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Rochester said Thursday that two boys ages 5 and 8 and three girls ages 10, 11 and 12 were found Wednesday at a home in the Niagara Falls area. A family member reported the children missing last August.

Rochester police had issued a warrant for the arrests of Mark Johnson and his wife Ice-Lynn Johnson on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials say the children will be reunited with relatives in Rochester

Authorities say the Johnsons will be taken to the Monroe County Jail in Rochester. It couldn’t be learned from prosecutors if the Johnsons have legal representation.