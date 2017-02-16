107 NYC public schools receive $3 million for new books

NEW YORK – More than 100 public elementary schools in the Bronx and Brooklyn will receive $3 million funding to build their libraries, New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina announced Thursday.

“This $3 million investment will help strengthen our students’ early learning by increasing access to quality, age-appropriate books and building a love of reading,” Farina said.

The money will sponsor 107 schools participating in the Universal Literacy program, according to the Department of Education. Schools in Districts 9 and 10 in the Bronx and Districts 7 and 32 in Brooklyn will be able to build and add to their Kindergarten, first and second grade school libraries.

Officials hope to have at least two-thirds of students to read proficiently by the end of second grade within six years, according to the DOE. The initiative’s goal is to also bring all second grade students to reading a grade level by 2026.

All schools in New York City districts will have the program by the end of 2018-2019 school year.