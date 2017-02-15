Plane strikes deer at Charlotte airport during takeoff

A plane struck a deer while the jet was taking off from Charlotte Douglas International Airport just before noon on Wednesday, CNN affiliate WSOC reports.

The Jet Stream International 5320, a CRJ 700 aircraft, returned to the airport after declaring an emergency after it apparently struck the deer while taking off.

The plane was taking off from Runway 36 center around 11:45 a.m.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom, being streamed above, could be seen after it landed safely with emergency crews surrounding it.

The passengers were evacuated from the plane, officials said.