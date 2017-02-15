Overturned truck, debris spill causes traffic jam on I-78 in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — An overturned truck and debris spill is causing a traffic jam on the I-78 in New Jersey during Wednesday’s morning rush hour.

The truck was blocking two express lanes and exit 56, near Elizabeth Avenue, AIR11 images showed around 7:10 a.m.

Crews were still working to remove the truck and debris more than an hour later.

Eastbound traffic is bumper to bumper up for about 8 miles; westbound traffic is backed up 3 miles.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.