Infant's death deemed a homicide months after bruised body was found in Brooklyn home

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — The death of a 1-month-old girl has been deemed a homicide more than seven months after she was found bruised and unconscious in a Brooklyn home, police said Wednesday.

Nichelle Waring was unresponsive when discovered by police, who were responding to reports of an unconscious infant at 666 Hancock St. on June 26, 2016, according to the NYPD.

The 1-month-old had “bruises about the torso” at the time, police said.

EMS responded and transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

More than seven months later — on Tuesday — police ruled her death was a homicide.

No arrests have been made, and police did not say what led them to the decision.