Hundreds gather in Foley Square to express support for immigrants, protest ICE raids

MANHATTAN – It must be Tuesday because anti-President Trump protesters were back in Foley Square.

Once again expressing their opposition to the Trump administration's existing suspended executive order on immigration and their fear of an updated version of the order that could increase deportations of immigrant families.

"I daily hear people calling, freaking out over the phone," said Andrea Gonzalez, a protester. "Just anxiety, it's real. It's creating this chaos in a community that's already been vulnerable."

Federal immigration officials confirm agents recently rounded up almost 700 people classified as "illegal immigrants" in raids across the country, asserting a majority of those targeted were criminals who do not belong in the United States.

Stephen Miller is the President's senior policy adviser.

"Right now, as the result of the President's order, great expanded and more vigorous immigration are taking place," Miller said. "It is true the Operation Cross-Check is something that happens every year. But this year we have taken new and greater steps to remove criminal aliens from our communities. Because of President Trump's actions, innocent people are now being kept out of harm's way."

When asked about whether the rounded up undocumented immigrants , most of which had criminal convictions, deserved to be in the country, Thanu Yakpitiyage said the answer is more complicated than that.

"It's really concerning that the administration wants to pit an entire class of people as 'criminals'," Yakpitiyage said. "A lot of these individuals actually have minor convictions for something as small as jumping a turnstile. We don't believe that people who have done things like that should actually deserve to be deported."

The fear is real in New York City's immigrant communities and now there are reports criminals are trying to profit off those fears - by pretending to be federal ICE immigration agents, as they allegedly did in Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer's Queens district.

"They had approached this man, and they said that he had to give them all the money," Bramer said Tuesday. "Or they would take him in, they would take him in posing as ICE officers."