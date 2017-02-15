Hundreds attend ‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon to fight heart disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBURY, N.Y. — It was an inspiring morning on Long island.

PIX11 Anchor Tamsen Fadal was the emcee of the annual 'Go Red For women' luncheon today.

Hundreds of people were at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury to show their support for this incredibly important cause.

The 'Go Red For Women' luncheon is put on by the American Heart Association.

And we were all there to join the fight against heart disease.

The statistics are concerning.

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women every year.

That's more than all cancers combined.

But that's something we can change because 80-percent of all cardiac events can be prevented with just a little education and some minor lifestyle changes.