The Bronx has a new fashionista to look out for — the "Style Monk."

Jerome Lamaar, known as the Style Monk, is taking the Bronx by storm with his style and new fashion pieces.

"The Bronx is my runway, and it's going to be a blazing one when I'm finished with it," Lamaar said.

PIX11's Kala Rama has more on Lamaar and his new store opening.

Visit 9J Gallotique at 42 Bruckner Blvd. (a short walk from the 3rd Avenue 138th street stop on the 6 train)

Instagram @jeromelamaar