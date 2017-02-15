Disney World Employee accused of molesting child, possessing child pornography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASCOTTE, Fla. — A Disney World Employee in Florida was arrested for allegedly molesting a child and possessing child pornography.

Police searched the home of Richard Morgan, 57, after receiving a police tip and found images and video on Morgan's computer that allegedly showed him molesting a child.

Officials found the child in California and have also arrested her mother, who police believe met Morgan online.

Morgan was also distributing child pornography from his home, authorities said.

Investigators believe there may be at least two more victims.

A spokesman for Walt Disney World told the Orlando Sentinel that Morgan has been placed on unpaid leave pending the results of the investigation.

He faces a slew of charges including production of child pornography and lewd or lascivious molestation.