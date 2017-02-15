Designer b. Michael debuts ‘Made in NY’ collection at New York Fashion Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New York Fashion Week is known for models, celebrities and cutting edge designs.

This year there’s also been an extra highlight on designers who manufacture their clothing in New York City.

Designer b. Michael invited PIX11 News inside his design atelier Friday, days before the debut of his Autumn-Winter line. All of the pieces were made in New York.

“The truth is I can’t imagine not working from New York City,” Michael said.

His couture creations have been worn by fashion icons like Beyoncé.

He is now teaming up with the New York City Economic Development Corporation for the Made in NY Fashion campaign. The goal is to raise awareness and encourage more companies to choose New York City.

“We are competing with brands that produce off shore,” Michael told PIX11. “But I think the value that you get from a new York product is more important.”

b. Michael's dress can be found for sale at Macy's.