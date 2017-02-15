Anti-Muslim signs appear on Rutgers University campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Posters by the American Vanguard, a group that aims to defend white people from becoming a minority, have appeared on cultural centers on campus.

Wednesday morning, one was posted on the Latino Cultural Center on College Avenue. On Monday, another was discovered on the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, which stated: "Imagine a Muslim-free America". Muslim students attend daily prayers at the Robeson Center, which is name for the Rutgers alumnus and civil rights activist.

“Immediately, I was angered," said Shanzay Farzan, a student and a Muslim. "But of course upon a little reflection and research, I think it’s clear, it’s mostly a joke website.”

A spokesman for the group claiming responsibility would not give his name, but spoke by phone.

The group's posters have been removed and the Middlesex County Prosecutor is investigating. Rutgers Police have stepped up patrols near campus cultural centers.

Students have posted new signs on the targeted buildings, that express love and tolerance.

“We know what our campus is really made of," said Farzan.

A spokesman for Rutgers rebuked the flyers, stating that their contents: "...violate the values and ideals for which Rutgers stands. We strongly condemn this kind of speech and are appalled…”

The New Jersey Council on American Islamic Relations has stated: “The hatred and the implicit call for genocide targeting American Muslims exhibited in this poster must not be tolerated."

Many of the students who we approached about these posters were too concerned to speak to us on camera. But not all.

"Not only do that I challenge that," said Farzan, "I welcome it."