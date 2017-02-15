3 people hurt after fire breaks out in Hell’s Kitchen apartment

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Three people were injured when fire broke out on the top floor of an apartment building in Hell’s Kitchen Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started about 11:30 a.m. in the five-story building on 10th Avenue between West 48th and 49th streets, FDNY said. The flames were in the ceiling of the apartment.

Two people suffered minor injuries and one person was seriously hurt, according to FDNY. All the injuries were non-life threatening.

The fire was placed under control at 12:42 p.m., FDNY said.

It’s unclear what started the fire at this time.