Video shows pregnant teen screaming as NYPD officers shock her with Taser in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Police are investigating a video that surfaced Tuesday of a pregnant 17-year-old girl screaming in agony after being shocked with a stun gun by NYPD officers at her Bronx home.

"Get off of me, get off of me!" the girl yelled as officers attempted to hold her down before using a stun gun — clearly visible in the cellphone video.

The incident, which happened around 10 p.m. last Friday, reportedly began with a fight between two men in a hallway of the girl's Bronx apartment building on East 242nd Street.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl, Dailene Rosario, who is reportedly 14 weeks pregnant, interfered with the officers who responded to the building for the earlier commotion between the two men.

When officers tried to handcuff her, Rosario threw herself down and sat on her hands.

"Yo, why are you cuffing me," Rosario shouted, according to the complaint. "I didn't do anything."

In the cellphone video, Rosario is seen struggling with officers until they shock her with the stun gun.

A group of onlookers gathered around the girl repeatedly shout at the officers, "She's pregnant. She's pregnant!"

Rosario is charged with resisting arrest, second degree harassment and disorderly conduct.

“We are aware of the incident,” the NYPD said in a written statement. “It is under internal review.”