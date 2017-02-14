VIDEO: Fire engulfs over a dozen boats at NJ marina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMAR, N.J. — Flames engulfed more than a dozen boats at a marina in Belmar Tuesday, sending thick black smoke into the air.

The fire broke out about 1 p.m. at the Seaport Inlet Marina on Fifth Avenue. The fire was placed under control about 40 minutes, Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty wrote on Twitter.

Videos and photos on social media showed thick, black smoke billowing from the marina.

Power was cut off in the area about an hour after fire broke out.

Fire departments from several nearby towns helped control the blaze.

It's unclear what started the fire.