Valentine’s Day discounts and meal deals:

NEW YORK — From love birds to cheap-eat connoisseurs, most holidays come with meal deals worth taking advantage of, and Valentine’s Day is no exception.

Below is a list, compiled by PIX11 sister station FOX8, of discounts available Tuesday, but don’t forget to check with your neighborhood location to make sure it’s participating.

HelloFresh: Get a free Valentine’s Day meal for proclaiming your love through a megaphone from 1 to 3 p.m. Caila Quinn of “The Bachelor” season 20 is co-hosting.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from a special menu for $35.

Dunkin’ Donuts: It may not be free, but the chain is selling heart-shaped doughnuts.

Hooters: ‘Shred your ex’ for 10 free boneless wings.

QDOBA (located in New Jersey): Buy one burrito and get one free for your Valentine when you share a kiss at the check-out.

Morton’s Steakhouse: Get steak and cold-water lobster for $56.

TGI Fridays: Get dinner for two for $30 and half-priced bottles of wine.