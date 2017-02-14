Queens councilman warns of alleged immigration scammers after recent ICE arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSIDE, Queens – City councilman Jimmy Van Bramer is holding a rally in response to an alleged scam targeting Woodside and other neighborhoods in New York City Tuesday afternoon.

According to Van Bramer, there are reports of uniformed men, who claim to be federal immigration or ICE agents stopping people who appear to be Latino. They're given an ultimatum: Pay up or be deported.

And while the NYPD has been investigating these claims, so far, they haven't found any victims or perpetrators.

In wake of this past week's illegal immigrant round-up in the city when 41 people, mostly criminals were arrested – the city's undocumented population is rattled.

"There's definitely a climate of fear," immigration attorney Cesar Vargas said. "We have families, parents who are reluctant to go outside to the store, to church or meetings because they're afraid."

To put it in perspective, last year when President Obama was in office. Over 240,000 so-called aliens were arrested and deported up from 2015. Specifically in New York, 60 to 80 people were being arrested every month.