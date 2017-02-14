Proposals, weddings and vow renewals take over Times Square on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — It was a day of proposals, weddings and vow renewal ceremonies in Times Square on Valentine's Day.

Couples from around the world converged on the crossroads of the world Tuesday, where they made promises and kicked off engagements in the day-long event hosted by the Times Square Alliance.

For Connecticut couple Christopher Tushai and Antonia Johnson, Times Square played a significant role in their relationship.

"Our first date was in times square and it was such a hardship of a day where we ended up breaking night into morning," Tushai told PIX11 News.

So the couple decided to braved the cold to say “I do” in front of friends, family and complete strangers.

"We were searching for hotel rooms all night, and they were all booked up so we ended up staying at the renaissance hotel over there," Tushai said.

Piertro Reyes, who traveled all the way from Chile to propose to his girlfriend Marcarena, said the 5,200-mile trip was absolutely worth it.

“There’s so much here," Reyes said. "It’s magnificent."

According to a recent report, 6 million couples on average get engaged every Valentine’s Day.

This year, the bright lights of Times Square served as the backdrop to a small percentage of them.