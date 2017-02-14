Poster calling for a ‘Muslim-Free America’ found at Rutgers University

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey Muslim Civil Rights organization is calling for increased security for Muslim students after a poster calling for a “Muslim-Free America” was found Monday at Rutgers University.

The posted was taped to the wall of a building on campus that is used by Muslim students for programs and daily prayers. It was reported to the Chancellor of the University and Rutgers University Police are investigating.

Now, the New jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NJ) is stepping in.

“The hatred and the implicit call for genocide targeting American Muslims exhibited in this poster must not be tolerated,” said CAIR-NJ Executive Director James Sues. “All Americans must be able to practice their faith and worship as they choose without fear of harassment or intimidation. The diversity of the student body at Rutgers University has long been a source of pride and inspiration, and the University administration must not allow narrow-minded bigots to tarnish its reputation and intimidate its students.”

He added that an identical poster had also been found on the University of Texas campus.

Sues said that CAIR has noted an unprecedented spike in Islamophobic rhetoric and anti-Muslim incidents nationwide in recent months, and particularly since the November 8 election.

CAIR is urging American Muslims and Islamic institutions to take extra security precautions and is offering Muslim community leaders free copies of its booklet, “Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety.”

