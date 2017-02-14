Police arrest man who escaped custody in East Harlem on Saturday

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police have the man who escaped from the backseat of a police car over the weekend back in custody, an NYPD spokesman said.

Officers arrested Xavier Rivers, 21, at Taft Houses in East Harlem on Monday, police sources said.

Rivers was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shoplifted at a Duane Reade, an NYPD spokesperson said. He was handcuffed and placed in a police car on East 102nd Street near Madison Avenue.

He fled the car and ran eastbound on East 102nd Street, hands still cuffed behind his back. Surveillance video showed the man in Duane Reade just before he was arrested.

He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, green hoodie, gray sweatpants and a black V-neck shirt, police said.

