No sink, no cabinets, huge leak: Harlem mom needs repairs and PIX11 makes it happen

HARLEM, Manhattan — Cynthia Johnson lives in the Martin Luther King Towers in Harlem and has been fighting for years for repairs in her home.

Johnson wants the city to do the necessary repairs and she wants a transfer out of the apartment.

"We are not getting any love from housing for years. I have a disabled niece and a son with autism," Johnson said.

She doesn't have a working sink, is missing storage cabinets, and there's a massive leak in her kitchen ceiling.

"With the water coming down, you can't cook on the stove," Johnson said.

Johnson has two disabled family members, and their motorized wheelchairs don't fit inside the apartment.

"I have to be carried or crawl. That's my reality everyday," said Kianna Gomomillion, Johnson's niece.

PIX11 News reached out the Housing Authority, and they sprung into action.

"We will work with the family to find an accessible apartment that fits their needs," the agency said.

