New Jersey Senate passes bill setting up human milk bank standards

TRENTON, N.J. — The state Senate has approved legislation setting up standards for human milk banks in New Jersey.

The Democrat-led Senate voted 38-0 on Monday to require human milk banks seeking to open in New Jersey first register with the state Health Department. The legislation also requires the banks follow Human Milk Bank Association of North America standards.

There are now 26 such institutions in the United States and three in Canada. None are in New Jersey.

The bill defines a milk bank as a service that selects breast milk donors, manages collections, processing and storage as well as the distribution of donations. Lawmakers say they want to ensure the safety of donated breast milk and help mothers with delayed lactation or who cannot nurse.

Similar legislation is pending in the Assembly following sponsorship by Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt.

The bill was proposed by State Senator Loretta Weinberg.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.