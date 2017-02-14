Name a Bronx Zoo cockroach after someone for Valentine’s Day

THE BRONX — Still looking for a Valentine’s Day gift for your lovers and haters? The Bronx Zoo has an idea for you.

The zoo is offering people a chance to name one of its Madagascar hissing cockroach in honor of someone for $10. The gift also comes with a digital certificate of the roach’s name so people can save it for years to come.

This has been a Valentine’s Day tradition at the zoo since 2011. All the money for the name-a-roach program goes to helping the Wildlife Conservation Society.

This year, the Bronx Zoo also offered special packages that included chocolates and a Madagascar cockroach plush toy with a $35 or $50 donation. Those options, however, quickly sold out on Tuesday.

But there’s still time to name a roach. Whether it’s for a former fling, a significant other or a family member, the zoo promises to “not to judge.”

To name a bug after a loved one (or not-so-loved one), head to the Bronx Zoo website.