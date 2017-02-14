Leeza Gibbons talks taking care of aging family members, new season of Celebrity Apprentice

Emmy-award winning TV personality Leeza Gibbons stopped by PIX11 News to share some caregiving tips on how to deal with aging family members:
- Dealing with Guilt
- Overcome Feeling Overwhelmed
- Keep The Family Together
- Convince your loved one to get a medical alert device
- Take your oxygen first
- Remember to breathe
Gibbons, the last winner of Celebrity Apprentice with Trump, discusses her winning strategy in her new book "Fierce Optimism: Seven Secrets for Playing Nice and Winning Big," which can be purchased here.