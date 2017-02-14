Comp My Commute: Enter to win an unlimited MetroCard for a year

Leeza Gibbons talks taking care of aging family members, new season of Celebrity Apprentice

Posted 11:34 AM, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:48AM, February 14, 2017

Emmy-award winning TV personality Leeza Gibbons stopped by PIX11 News to share some caregiving tips on how to deal with aging family members:

  • Dealing with Guilt
  • Overcome Feeling Overwhelmed
  • Keep The Family Together
  • Convince your loved one to get a medical alert device
  • Take your oxygen first
  • Remember to breathe

Gibbons, the last winner of Celebrity Apprentice with Trump, discusses her winning strategy in her new book "Fierce Optimism: Seven Secrets for Playing Nice and Winning Big," which can be purchased here.