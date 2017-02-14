Leeza Gibbons talks taking care of aging family members, new season of Celebrity Apprentice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emmy-award winning TV personality Leeza Gibbons stopped by PIX11 News to share some caregiving tips on how to deal with aging family members:

Dealing with Guilt

Overcome Feeling Overwhelmed

Keep The Family Together

Convince your loved one to get a medical alert device

Take your oxygen first

Remember to breathe

Gibbons, the last winner of Celebrity Apprentice with Trump, discusses her winning strategy in her new book "Fierce Optimism: Seven Secrets for Playing Nice and Winning Big," which can be purchased here.