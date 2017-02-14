Jury reaches verdict in Etan Patz murder trial

NEW YORK — The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Etan Patz.

Patz, 6, went missing in 1979. He disappeared on his way to the school bus stop. His face was one of the first to ever appear on a milk carton. Patz’ body was never found.

Pedro Hernandez, Patz’s accused killer, is on trial for the second time. The judge ordered a retrial following a hung jury in 2015.

Hernandez, now 56, was a 19-year-old stock boy in a bodega at the corner where Patz went missing decades ago. He initially confessed to detectives, but later withdrew his confession.

His attorneys say detectives forced Hernandez to make the confession. Hernandez’ attorney, Harvey Fishbein, says Hernandez is mentally ill and falsely confessed.

One of Hernandez’ relatives called police after the case made news headlines in 2012.