Homeowner finds body in basement of newly purchased Bronx house

FORDHAM MANOR, The Bronx – A man who recently bought a Bronx home, sight unseen, at an auction was touring his new property when he found a body in the basement, authorities said.

The grisly discovery was made Monday morning at 2700 Bainbridge Ave., officials said. The house has been empty for more than a year, its windows busted and steps cracked.

Found in a bedroom, the body was frozen with bruises on its head and face, a law enforcement source said. It’s not clear how long the body had been there.

No identifying information was immediately available about the deceased, except that the victim is a man who appears to have been in his 30s when he died. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

It was about 10:45 a.m. Monday when the new homeowner came to see his purchase for the first time. He’d bought the foreclosed, eight-bedroom home for $200,000 at auction on Realtor.com. While touring the property, the new homeowner discovered the body.

Man buys home. Finds dead body frozen to death and beaten inside. Details at 530 on @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/laNjMAmC1c — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) February 14, 2017

According to the city’s Department of Buildings, the home was subject to a mandatory vacate order in 2015 due to illegal conversions and has not been uninhabited since. On Tuesday, the property was boarded up and chained by the NYPD as the investigation continues.

Neighbors said that although the house has been without permanent residents for over a year, they often saw people going in and out of the home.

A resident who has lived for some 40 years across the street from the home in question said he has seen homeless men and women at the house and witnessed frequent drug use there. He said they never bothered neighbors, so no one called police.