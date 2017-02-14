Gov. Christie vows to veto proposed funds for sanctuary cities in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Chris Christie says he would “veto on arrival” proposed legislation that would provide state funds to sanctuary cities in New Jersey that lose federal funding for not enforcing federal immigration laws.

The state Senate was due to vote on the bill on Monday, but that was delayed because some Democrats who support the measure were not able to attend the voting session. Republican Senate leaders say the measure could cost the state billions of dollars.

Speaking during his radio program on NJ101.5 on Monday night, the Republican governor sharply criticized the proposal, calling it “outrageous and such political pandering.”

Sanctuary cities are locales that don’t cooperate with immigration authorities. Such areas in New Jersey include Newark, Camden and Jersey City and Camden.

Jersey City became a sanctuary city in early February. Mayor Steven Fulop, after signing the executive order, said he refused to be bullied.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.