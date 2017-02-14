GOP lawmaker wants father’s permission for abortions, calls pregnant women ‘hosts’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Republican lawmaker who defended his description of pregnant women as "hosts" has won approval for his bill that would require women seeking an abortion to first receive written consent from the father.

The House Public Health Committee voted 5-2 in favor of the bill by Rep. Justin Humphrey, despite objections from opponents that the measure is unconstitutional. It now proceeds to the full House.

Humphrey acknowledged that the bill may not pass constitutional muster, but says he wanted to ensure fathers have a role in the abortion process.

A spokeswoman for the abortion rights group Planned Parenthood Great Plains described the bill as a "waste of taxpayer money."

The same committee also approved a separate measure prohibiting abortions based on the diagnosis of a fetal abnormality or Down syndrome.