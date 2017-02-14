Former Navy SEAL shares real-world checklist for disaster preparation

If disaster were to strike tomorrow, would you be ready? Because moments of crises — naturals disasters, break-ins, etc. — can happen at any moment, preparedness is important for survival and recovery.
Retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson stopped to give PIX11 some tips to enhance personal safety.
- Create a personal kit with some of these everyday carry items
- Zebra pen
- Bullet proof insert
- Altoids tin with Band-Aids, super glue, Kevlar laces, and a lighter
- Medical shears
- Map
- Small flashlight
- Roll of coins
- Bandana
- Energy bars
- Key ring with LED, glass break, whistle, and keys
- Build tactical nightstand : Hide counter-intruder tools in and around your nightstand.
- Zero Trace flashlight
- Hornet spray
- Fixed-blade knife
- First-aid kit
- Fire extinguisher
- Body armor
- Baseball bat
Emerson's book "100 Deadly Skills: Survival Edition" is available in stores and online.