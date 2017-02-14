Comp My Commute: Enter to win an unlimited MetroCard for a year

Former Navy SEAL shares real-world checklist for disaster preparation

Posted 11:00 AM, February 14, 2017, by

If disaster were to strike tomorrow, would you be ready? Because moments of crises — naturals disasters, break-ins, etc.  —  can happen at any moment, preparedness is important for survival and recovery.

Retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson stopped to give PIX11 some tips to enhance personal safety.

  • Create a personal kit with some of these everyday carry items
    • Zebra pen
    • Bullet proof insert
    • Altoids tin with Band-Aids, super glue, Kevlar laces, and a lighter
    • Medical shears
    • Map
    • Small flashlight
    • Roll of coins
    • Bandana
    • Energy bars
    • Key ring with LED, glass break, whistle, and keys
  • Build tactical nightstand : Hide counter-intruder tools in and around your nightstand.
    • Zero Trace flashlight
    • Hornet spray
    • Fixed-blade knife
    • First-aid kit
    • Fire extinguisher
    • Body armor
    • Baseball bat

Emerson's book "100 Deadly Skills: Survival Edition" is available in stores and online.