Former Navy SEAL shares real-world checklist for disaster preparation

If disaster were to strike tomorrow, would you be ready? Because moments of crises — naturals disasters, break-ins, etc. — can happen at any moment, preparedness is important for survival and recovery.

Retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson stopped to give PIX11 some tips to enhance personal safety.

Create a personal kit with some of these everyday carry items Zebra pen Bullet proof insert Altoids tin with Band-Aids, super glue, Kevlar laces, and a lighter Medical shears Map Small flashlight Roll of coins Bandana Energy bars Key ring with LED, glass break, whistle, and keys

Build tactical nightstand : Hide counter-intruder tools in and around your nightstand. Zero Trace flashlight Hornet spray Fixed-blade knife First-aid kit Fire extinguisher Body armor Baseball bat



Emerson's book "100 Deadly Skills: Survival Edition" is available in stores and online.