Florida man accused of forcing girlfriend’s 3-year-old to eat feces as part of toilet training

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – A Florida man is facing jail time after he allegedly forced his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son to eat feces, police said.

Don Reinhard, 56, is being charged with aggravated child abuse and battery of child by throwing feces, authorities in Panama City Beach said on Friday.

The arrest stems from a report indicating Reinhard was coercing the boy to eat his own feces as a “form of punishment” during his toilet training, police said.

Investigators were able to gather enough evidence to corroborate with the allegation. Reinhard awaits his court appearance.

This wouldn’t be Reinhard’s first appearance in jail. Back in 2009, as a prominent Tallahasse investment adviser, he was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to several fraud and laundering related charges, according to the Tallahasse Democrat. He was also a member of the Seminole Booster board.